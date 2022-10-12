More than £1,200 has been raised for three good causes thanks to a fashion show staged recently by St. John's Church, Templeton.

Templeton Community Hall was the venue for the occasion, where clothes from M & Co, Tenby were modelled by local adults and children .

The event was opened by Mrs Sarah Arthur from Templeton CP School, and Senedd Member Sam Kurtz opened the raffle.

Wine was provided by Jack Williams of Narberth  and Next Door Florists supplied the flowers for the table.

The money raised from the fashion show will go towards Withybush Hospital's Breast Cancer Unit and the Haematology Ward in Withybush, as well as St John's Church, Templeton.

Thanks were given to everyone who helped to make the evening such a success, including all those who modelled the clothing.

 