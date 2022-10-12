The Cleddau Bridge has been the scene of two recent arrests of motorists alleged to have been driving whilst over the legal drug limit.
The first took place on May 21 when Mohammed Hussein was stopped by police as he drove his BMW 8401.
This week Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams informed Haverfordwest magistrates that following a positive drugs wipe, further tests carried out by officers at the police custody suite revealed he had 4.9mcg of Delta-9 in his blood.
Hussein, 42, of Haven Road, Haverfordwest, denies the charge. The matter was adjourned until December 15 when his trial will proceed at Llanelli magistrates.
The second Cleddau Bridge arrest was made four days later when Craig Farrer, 37, was stopped by officers who were carrying out patrols.
Once again the roadside wipe was positive and Farrer, 37, of Precelly Place, Milford Haven gave a further reading of 4.8mcg. The legal limit is 2.
This week Farrer pleaded guilty to the offence. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
