Would-be home buyers are favouring new builds over pre-owned properties during the current uncertainty in the housing market, says a Pembrokeshire house-builder.

Rising house prices and soaring mortgage rates have combined to create a reported downturn in property sales across the UK.

READ MORE

However, demand for one Pembrokeshire new-build development remains strong, said Stuart Spence, head of sales for Mill Bay Homes.

The company is is currently developing 60 properties at its latest site, The Cornfields in Sageston.

The first construction phase of 30 properties is now all under reservation and the next 30 properties will be released in batches, starting next year.

Three-bedroomed semi-detached houses are amongst the properties that will feature in the Sageston development.

“Demand for the properties has been strong since we first launched the development earlier in the year, and we are very happy to see that this remains the case,” Mr Spence said.

“We fully understand that the economic climate is making it more difficult for buyers to assess what they can afford and decide whether a purchase is a sensible decision."

MORE NEWS

Mr Spence continued: "While the second-hand market has slowed because of this, we are finding that more would-be buyers are turning to new-build properties, where government-backed schemes such as Help to Buy can purchasers with a lower deposit.

“All Mill Bay properties also come with a 10-year structural warranty, meaning that there will be no unexpected repair bills for the foreseeable future – this allows our buyers to more accurately plan their spending, and means that they are better equipped to deal with the rising interest rates we are currently experiencing.”