A Johnston man has been placed on the sex offenders' register after admitting making hundreds of indecent images of a child.

Wayne Hope, 57, of Brookside Avenue, Johnston, has pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs or pseu-photographs of a child.

He admits making 127 accessible category A images and 50 inaccessible images; 104 accessible category B images and 64 inaccessible images and 422 accessible category C images and 291 inaccessible images.

Hope has pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

All offences were committed between July 31, 2017 and May 18, 2021 at Johnston.

Wayne Hope appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday to submit his plea. Smartly dressed in a grey suit, shirt and tie, he confirmed his name and address.

"I don't propose to go into the facts, given the nature of the allegations," said Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams after asking the Bench to decline jurisdiction.

Following a short adjournment, the magistrates agreed to his request.

As a result of his guity pleas, Hope has been placed on the sex offenders' register. He was released on unconditional bail to await his sentence at Swansea Crown Court on October 25.