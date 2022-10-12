A WOMAN will appear at Swansea Crown Court accused of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Lisa Lovell, 40, of Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, denied a charge of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, a class A drug, when she appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 29.

She is alleged to have been caught with a quantity of crack cocaine at Hakin on August 9.

She is set to appear next at Swansea Crown Court on October 27.

