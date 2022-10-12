Fire crews from three Pembrokeshire stations, along with police officers, attended a property fire which occurred yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 11) in Pembroke Dock.
The fire occurred at a house on Charles Street Avenue, opposite the town’s branch of Tesco shortly after 4pm on the Tuesday afternoon.
The fire crews attended and were present for approximately 45 minutes before the fire was out.
A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Tuesday, October 11, at 4.11pm, crews from Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and Milford Haven were called to an incident in Charles Street Avenue, Pembroke Dock.
“Incident involved a fire at a domestic property.
“Crews used four breathing apparatus, two thermal imaging cameras, and turntable table ladder, small tools and delivery hose in use.
“Crews left the scene at 4.50pm.”
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson added: “Police attended to assist with the safety of the occupants and residents in surrounding properties.”
