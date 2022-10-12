A PEMBROKESHIRE man was fined almost 20 times the cost of the train fare between Haverfordwest and Carmarthen – after boarding the train without a valid ticket.

John Hayden, 22, of Market Street, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of travelling by train without a valid ticket by Cardiff Magistrates Court on September 30.

He was caught on April 30 travelling on the train between Haverfordwest and Carmarthen without a valid ticket for travel.

The lack of ticket cost him almost 20 times the £11.20 fare for the journey as he was fined £220, ordered to pay £11.20 in compensation, £34 surcharge and £100 costs.

