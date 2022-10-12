Calls are being made to Pembrokeshire residents to be included in a roll-out voucher scheme that would provide 1,000 litres of heating oil for homes that are not connected to the gas grid.

According to estimates, 41 per cent of Pembrokeshire properties are currently not connected to mains gas which compares to the Wales average of 19 per cent.

These households are reliant on alternative heating sources including oil, biomass and LPG gas. But these, unlike electricity, are not subject to a price cap and are therefore liable to fluctuating prices.

At current prices, a voucher worth 1,000 litres of heating oil, which the predominant source of heating for off-gas-grid homes in Wales, would cost £890.90.

Plaid Cymru MP, Ben Lake, is calling on Westminster to approve a roll-out voucher scheme that would provide 1,000 litres of heating oil or the equivalent volume of LPG gas to all housholds not connected to the mains grid.

His request has been welcomed by Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s regional Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales.

“As winter approaches and the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, it’s clear that rural households across Pembrokeshire are likely to be disproportionally impacted by surging heating prices,” he said.

“The Tories in Westminster have detailed their plan to help households connected to the mains gas grid, but we still await clarity on the pitiful £100 support payment that will be offered to those not connected to the mains gas grid.”

Mr Campbell went on to say that many households in Pembrokeshire will fall short of the necessary criteria to gain additional fuel support announced by the Welsh Government.

“As many families face the unenviable choice between heating and eating, now is the time for the UK Government to pull-up their socks and act to support rural off-grid households,” he said.

“Offering a 1,000 litre voucher would provide comfort and support to so many at a time of growing uncertainty.”