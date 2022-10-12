Wales' National Botanic Garden will be celebrating the incredible diversity of the nation's apple trees in a special event this weekend (Saturday, October 15).

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to bring apples from their own gardens for identification.

Forget Golden Delicious or Pink Lady, the country boasts nearly 50 different heritage varieties – from Radnorshire's Afal y Groes, a delicious mid-season dual purpose apple, to Welsh Pitcher which is known across south Wales, from Monmouthshire to Pembrokeshire.

Varieties such as these would have been the Granny Smith and Braeburn of their day. Wales is known for producing sweet, fruity cider (as opposed to the south-west of England’s more dry product) and these native apples play a big part in this.

FestAfal is a celebration of the Botanic Garden’s Welsh orchard, which achieved National Collection status in 2017.

Everyone’s favourite fruit will take centre stage but there will be a mouthwatering cast alongside the core attraction, including a hog roast, live music, stalls selling cider, pork, savoury and baked goods, honey, crafts plus fun and games – all with a fruity, apple-flavoured twist.

Also taking part are local nurseries selling Welsh variety apple trees – many of which are rarely available.

Botanic Garden curator Alex Summers said: “FestAfal is an opportunity to celebrate our Welsh Orchard and its apple collection. It will embrace the apple, its uses, the products derived from it and its wider associations in Welsh culture. There will be the opportunity to taste a range of Welsh apple varieties and to experience something other than Braeburn or Pink Lady, something distinctively Welsh.”

The National Botanic Garden of Wales has held a collection of Welsh apple varieties since 2012.

Says Alex: “This collection is a long-term repository for the conservation of this natural heritage and a research resource for apple breeding as well as important Welsh cultural heritage related to the names and growing techniques.”

Apples can also be brought into the Botanic Garden for identification.

To ensure an accurate identification, please bring three typical apples of each variety, including the intact stalk and eye (the end opposite the stalk). Ensure that apples picked from different trees are kept separate.

• FestAfal is a collaboration by the Botanic Garden along with partners, the Marcher Apple Network and the Wales National Heritage Orchard Cluster. The garden is open from 10am-6pm.