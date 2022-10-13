Several Pembrokeshire motorists have received fines and had points added to their licences for speeding.

Anthony Bailey, 59, of Siskin Close, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 30.

He was caught on March 23 doing 35mph on the C3007 Houghton where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £220 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Cecil Dean Boswell, 58, of West Hook Road, Hook, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

He was caught on March 24 doing 36mph on C3007 Sardis where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £40 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Fiona Jean Cutting, 77, of Rectory Road, Llangwm, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

She was caught on March 24 doing 36mph on C3007 Sardis where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £40 and given three points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Christopher Davies, 30, of Moors Road, Johnston, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

He was caught on March 25 doing 37mph on A478 Crymych where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £133 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kyle Ashleigh Dudley, 26, of Lombard Street, Neath, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

He was caught on March 26 doing 35mph on A478 Narberth Road, Pentlepoir, Pembrokeshire, where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £40 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Mark Fakes, 48, of Church Close, Begetty, Kilgetty, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

He was caught on March 24 doing 35mph on A4075 Carew Village where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £184 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

George Nathaniel McWilliams, 24, of Keeston Lane, Keeston, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

He was caught on March 25 doing 39mph on the B4332 Newchapel where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £116 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Claire Louise Thomas, 48, of Ferry Terrace, Waterloo, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

She was caught at 1.14pm on March 26 doing 35mph on A4139 Jameston where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £60 and given three points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

She was also caught just a few minutes later at 1.27pm on the same date doing 38mph on the same road. She admitted this charge and was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jennifer Helen Thomas, 36, of Wooden, Saundersfoot, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

She was caught on March 36 doing 43mph on Stepaside where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £104 and given five points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Leah May Austin, 36, of Jesse Road, Narberth, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

She was caught on March 31 doing 65mph on A40 Llanllwch, where the limit is 50mph. She was fined £66 and given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

Mark Arthur Aylward, 54, of Park Street, Stop and Call, Goodwick, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

He was caught on March 30 doing 48mph on the A40 trunk road near Letterston where the limit is 40mph. He was fined £100, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Danielle Louise Coleman, 29, of Cromie Avenue, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

She was caught on March 25 doing 36mph on the A476 Felinfoel Road where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £40 and given three points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Tara Connolly, 51, of Wavell Crescent, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

She was caught on March 31 doing 36mph on C3007 Burton where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £220 and given three points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Sara Evelyn, 34, of Cranwich Road, Hackney, London, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

She was caught on March 29 doing 37mph on the B4341 Portfield Gate, Pembrokeshire, where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £40 and given three points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Dawn Margaret Northcroft, 56, of Cwrt Woodford, Laugharne, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

She was caught on March 31 doing 71mph on A40 Llanllwch, where the limit is 50mph. She was fined £304 and given six points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge.

Stuart Phillips, 39, of Honeyhill Grove, Lamphey, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

He was caught on March 31 doing 70mph on the A40 Llanllwch where the limit is 50mph. He was fined £440 and given five points on his licence. He also had to pay £44 surcharge and £90 costs.

Edward Shardlow, 53, of Pentlepoir, Saundersfoot, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.

He was caught on March 31 doing 59mph on A40 Llanllwch where the limit is 50mph. He was fined £220 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.