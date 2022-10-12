Two anglers out on a night-time sail off the Pembrokeshire coast came across what is believed to be the largest fish ever seen in Welsh waters.

Jason Nott and Simon Batey were enjoying the calmness of Pembrokeshire’s waters late at night, when they saw the huge Atlantic bluefish tuna.

The fish, which was estimated to be at around 900lbs and 9ft 3in (2.82m), came up alongside the boat, with the two anglers taking a good look at their capture before releasing it back into the sea.

Along with skipper Andrew Alsop, the anglers found the fish in the Celtic Deeps, around 30 miles off Pembrokeshire.

They managed to measure it from nose to fin, while using an angling system to measure the weight of the tuna.

The previous record for the largest fish was around 600lbs, with this new find in Pembrokeshire being a full 21 stone heavier.

Andrew Alsop said: “The tuna was part of an incredible haul of pelagic fish released last weekend on White Water.

“Simon did well for the first part of the battle but handed the rod over after 20 minutes.

“It was time for Jason to go toe-to-toe with the dirtiest fighting fish I have gone up against. These big fish don't get big by being stupid.

“We chased into the darkness when we needed to reclaim line. We then dodged the fish when it charging out of the darkness straight at the boat, at least five times just under the surface, using the Cheetah Catamaran 600 horsepower to help maintain tight line and to keep vital pressure on this giant.

“At one point the tuna had a crazy few minutes, twisting and rolling smashing the surface to foam about 30 yards from the boat.

“Jason's rod was bouncing around, he was asking me ‘What the hell is it doing?

“Even in the dark I had a good view with the bright moon giving some light on the surface.

“It was one hell of a fight, mostly up along the surface area. The lads did amazing.”

Jason on the night battling with the tuna