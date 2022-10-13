Several Pembrokeshire residents recently appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court for not giving police information.
Jaime David Howard, 47, of Grove Hill, Pembroke, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 30.
He committed the offence on May 25 when he failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence when requested by Dyfed Powys Police.
He was fined £660 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.
Tim Rees, 64, of Lamphey, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.
He committed the offence on April 28 when he failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in an offence when requested by Dyfed Powys Police.
He was fined £660 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.
Rea Jaine Sellen, 22, of Brynhyfryd, Rhosfach, Clunderwen, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.
She committed the offence on April 29 when she failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence when requested by Dyfed Powys Police.
She was fined £660 and given six points on her licence. She also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.
Elizabeth Jane Davies, 53, of North Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.
She committed the offence on May 10 when she failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence when requested by Dyfed Powys Police.
She was fined £660 and given six points on her licence. She also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.
Martina Davies, 42, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 4.
She committed the offence on May 10 when she failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence when requested by Dyfed Powys Police.
She was fined £660 and given six points on her licence. She also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.
