POLICE patrols in Cardigan have been stepped up following the latest vandalism attack on public toilets, it has emerged.

The move comes after county councillor Elaine Evans reported that Ceredigion County Council officers had been forced to temporarily close the public conveniences situated near the Lower Mwldan Car Park ‘due to an unprecedented wave of vandalism’.

Cllr Evans went on to reveal that only two sets of public toilets were currently open in the town, a situation she described as ‘dire’.

“Unfortunately, Cardigan has had a history of vandalism to its public conveniences,” a Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said.

“Dyfed Powys Police have been contacted regarding the ongoing vandalism and they have increased the number of patrols in the problem areas.

“The Lower Mwldan public conveniences remain closed at this time. Repairs will be carried out organised by Ceredigion County Council.

“Two public conveniences within the town centre that were transferred to Cymdeithas Cynnal a Cefnogi Cefn Gwlad (4CG) are also closed permanently due to continuous vandalism.

4CG eventually had to admit defeat after being faced with spiralling repair costs caused by repeated night-time attacks.

Only last month councillors complained that the lack of available public toilets in Cardigan continued to be a ‘massive strike’ against the town, although council clerk Eleri Maskell reminded members that county councillor Clive Davies was trying to persuade Ceredigion County Council to re-open the toilets in Chancery Lane.