A Carmarthenshire woman who caused the unnecessary suffering of 24 donkeys has been handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

It follows a multi-agency operation in February 2021 where 72 donkeys and one horse were taken into possession by police on welfare grounds following veterinary examinations.

Zoie Celina Burton, 39, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 20, where she pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

The offences were that she caused unnecessary suffering to 24 donkeys, in that she failed to ensure adequate hoof care for them and not providing a sustainable environment for 22 donkeys and a pony.

Some of the "deformed and twisted" overgrown hooves

At sentencing yesterday (Tuesday, 11 October) at Swansea Magistrates Court, she was handed an 18-week prison sentence - suspended for two years.

An additional requirement was given to attend 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

Burton, of Heol Llanelli, Pontyates, was also banned from keeping equines for 10 years, and ordered to pay £1,000 prosecution fees and a £128 victim surcharge, and a deprivation order was made for all the animals.

There were around 100 equines on site during the warrant execution - and following veterinary examinations, 72 donkeys and one horse were taken into possession by police.

One donkey which was examined by one of the vets on site, was put to sleep by the owner’s own vet on welfare grounds.

In one barn, a skewbald female donkey had been found with “deformed and twisted” overgrown hooves.

The vet statement said: “There was white line disease and thrush in all four feet due to lack of adequate hoof care and lack of suitable environment.”

A chestnut roan female mammoth donkey was found in the same barn, with its “right hoof rocking laterally due to the overgrowth.”

Before and after of the donkey known as S1

She was weight shifting on her limbs when stood still, and was given pain relief to travel to the donkey sanctuary.

The donkeys were placed into the care of The Donkey Sanctuary, and the pony is now in the care of the RSPCA.

Following more than a year of patient rehabilitation, many of the donkeys are thriving, although some continue to require specialist care and treatment.

Since their arrival, 20 foals have been born to the pregnant mares among the group.

A before and after of the donkey known as S4