Lessons for Manoriber Church in Wales VC School resumed today, Wednesday October 12, at a nearby caravan park.
And on Monday, October 17, Jameston Community Hall will be the venue for learners and staff.
Children were all evacuated safely from the school building on Monday morning after fire broke out on the roof of the premises in Station Road.
A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: "School has resumed today on the Buttyland Caravan Park and staff have welcomed learners to this temporary setting.
"On Monday of next week, the school will transfer to the Jameston Community Hall for a longer period of time whilst the damage to the school is fully assessed.
"Manorbier Church in Wales VC School and Pembrokeshire County Council are grateful to the local community council for their support in enabling this.
"The school will welcome learners to the site on Monday and this will meet their needs at the current time.
"Again, the whole community is thanked for working with the school and council to support learners at this difficult time."
