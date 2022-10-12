ONLY two of the 17 properties identified as backing onto the car park at Haverfordwest's Dew Street’s old library site have been granted pickup and drop-off access, ateb has revealed.

And those two properties will only be given a grace period of just 15 minutes.

It’s news that could infuriate locals further as ateb go live with an automatic number plate recognition system that will introduce charges to one of the last bastions of free parking in Haverfordwest.

Mike Daffern, secretary of the Dew Street Campaign, put a number of questions to ateb that disclosed some interesting information about the development of the town’s old library and swimming pool site.

Ateb revealed exploratory works have already begun in order to inform development plans, while planning applications have been submitted with further public consultation to be conducted in December/ January time.

The housing developer confirmed locals will have to apply for parking permits, at a cost of £150 a year, with locals who have declared an interest in the permits to be contacted imminently.

An ateb spokesperson confirmed to the Western Telegraph that pay and display infrastructure is already being installed on the site, with the system set to go live on November 1.

The old library complex, which includes the car park, was sold by Pembrokeshire County Council to ateb who intend to build offices and housing provision.

In response to this local residents set up the Facebook group Dew Street Campaign to find out more about developments at the site.

In the latest round of news, secretary Mr Mike Daffern said parking problems in Haverfordwest are only going to get worse.

“On top of the closure of the lower town Riverside parking facility for demolition and rebuilding, the upper town car park is having parking control measures introduced,” said Mr Daffern.

