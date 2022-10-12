Pembroke Dock optician Andrew Williams has spoken out about his ‘deep concern’ as an ever-growing number of people throughout the county are losing their sight as a result of glaucoma.

According to latest figures released by the RNIB, 1,770 Pembrokeshire people are currently living with the condition. And this figure is expected to rise by 18 per cent in the next ten years.

“Glaucoma can be symptomless, which is why only half of those affected may not realise they have the condition,” said Andrew Williams who is the director of the Pembroke Dock branch of Specsavers.

“While it can’t be cured or reversed, early treatment for glaucoma can be particularly effective in slowing or preventing vision loss. So it’s crucial that it is detected at the first possible opportunity.”

Andrew Williams went on to say that almost half the people in Wales don’t know what glaucoma is, despite it being the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness.

“A worrying misconception is that people tend not to worry about glaucoma as they either think it’s rare or they believe it can be cured. But sadly this isn’t the case.”

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve.

Now Andrew Williams is urging people to come forward for an eye test in an attempt to halt the increase is glaucoma numbers.

This warning has been echoed by Fiona Sandford, Chief Executive of Visionary UK.

“Since the pandemic, sight loss charities across the UK have seen a significant increase in people seeking support,” she said.

“Many more people are registering as blind or partially sighted or are having problems with their vision. Living with sight loss causes challenges and difficulties regardless of circumstances, but knowing that sight may have been saved can cause additional stress and anxiety.

“That is why it’s so important that we all keep fighting for early intervention and care so that we can give everyone the best possible chance of retaining sight for as long as possible and ensuring if their vision does deteriorate or is lost, then care and support is available locally.’