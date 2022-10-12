Two major issues will be thrown at tomorrow’s Pembrokeshire cabinet meeting when Cllr Joshua Beynon will urge members to provide an update on their Net Zero Carbon action.
“Pembrokeshire County Council has published their action plan by 2030 but because this action plan spans all directorates, I’m concerned about the lack of resourcing and also a core team who will deliver on this work,” he said.
“Given that it will be the council officers who will be undertaking this work, this is naturally gong to be an add-on to their usual job.
“I’d like to know what involvement the cabinet has had in delivering this action plan and why there isn’t a core team in place to deliver on the work.”
Cllr Beynon is also requesting a lowdown on the financial assistance which the local authority will be providing to the vulnerable people of the community as the cost of living crisis kicks in throughout the winter.
“Energy bills are rising, inflation is going up and the demand for core council servicers is on the rise,” he said.
“Whilst none of these issues are the fault of the council, I would like to know whether the relevant cabinet members can inform me what this administration is doing to support the vulnerable people and the communities of Pembrokeshire during this very difficult time.”
