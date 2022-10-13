SOME roads in Pembrokeshire will be closed to traffic for a week later this month.
The three roads in Little Newcastle will be closed for seven days – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on October 5.
The notice states that the roads will be closed from Friday, October 21 and will remain closed to all traffic other than exempted vehicles for seven days or until the ‘telecom civils and cabling works’ are completed.
The roads in question are:
- C3008 road at Little Newcastle from the junction within the vicinity of Court House Farm going east to the junction with Beulah Hill.
- C3008 Little Newcastle to Puncheston Road from the junction with the U3380 Little Newcastle to Trecwn road, east to the junction within the vicinity of Martel.
- C3009 Puncheston to Rinaston road from the junction with the C3008 Little Newcastle to Puncheston road, south to the junction within the vicinity of Aul y Felin.
There will be an alternative route for traffic signposted as works progress and pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.
