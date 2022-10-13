Retrospective planning permission is being sought for the change of use of historic buildings in Tenby which have created a ‘much talked about and photographed’ feature in the town this summer.

Since July, former stables in Sergeant’s Lane have been rented out to be used as a seating area for the nearby Harbwr Brewery.

A planning application seeking retrospective change of use of the Grade II listed buildings and previously derelict and overgrown stable yard for the serving of food and drink has now been submitted to thr Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority by Harbwr Brewery owner Mike Evans.

The application also seeks to carry out work to the listed building roof, changes to fenestration, windows and openings and additions of roof lights.

Tenby Town Council has declined to comment on the application. The council, which is a consultee to the proposals, stated that members were 'unhappy with another retrospective application which has been undertaken without prior consultation with neighbouring residents.'

Sergeant’s Lane – which links St Julian Street with Bridge Street – is a narrow lane of medieval origin.

Some of the buildings on the lane date back to the 16th century. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Several of the buildings are thought to have been constructed as cottages, possibly for fishermen, and then converted to stabling for the nearby gentrified houses in the 19th century.

Until the late 1990s, many of the buildings on Sergeants Lane were used as warehousing and stores for Hermann Thomas and Co Plumbers.

The scheme's architect, David Morgan, has told the planning authority: “The stables and the external yard have been rented by Harbwr Brewery and they have opened up the ground floor of some of the stable building and the external stable yard for use of the public as a seating area in the spirit of ‘cafe culture’.

“This change of use of the buildings and yard requires planning approval and is the subject of this retrospective application.

“I am aware of the listed status of the buildings, the importance of their setting and their historical importance to the town. My priority is to retain the integrity of the building in all respects and I will share that priority with the builders and craftsmen who will be involved in carrying out the proposed works.

“The new proposals will have a hugely positive impact on the building and its surroundings. They will prevent further deterioration and degradation of the existing building structure and fabric.

“They will restore much of the original original features and fenestration and which in turn reflect the original use of the building.

“The changes proposed would allow the building to reflect its original function and use, and it will sit comfortably in the lane which, together with other improvements and refurbishments which going on are creating a much talked about and photographed part of medieval Tenby”.