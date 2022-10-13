A former Dyfed Powys Police officer who suffered a heart attack has walked up three mountains to raise funds, so a local charity can get a defibrillator.

Steve Griffiths suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in March 2019, but recovered and has now walked up and down the three highest mountains in Wales, all within 24 hours, starting in the darkness at the foot of Mount Snowdon.

However the monumental challenge almost never happened for Steve, with Covid causing chaos to the charity walk schedule.

“Because of the Covid pandemic, we had to postpone the charity walk twice,” said Steve, “but at last on June 24 a group of six of us set off to complete the challenge and we finally achieved our aim and were able to provide the VC Gallery with this life-saving equipment to assist anyone who needs it.”

Steve and the team presented a defibrillator to the VC Gallery

Steve made a very special visit to the VC/Calon hearts team at The VC Gallery Haverfordwest on Friday, October 7, presenting the gallery with their Defibrillator.

Described as an inspiration, The VC noted Steve’s life-changing event has not stopped him caring for others.

VC Gallery founder Barry John MBE said the whole organisation was truly grateful to Steve.

"Having this life-saving equipment in our busy VC Gallery is so important,” said Barry.

“We are so honoured that Steve and the team chose our charity to raise the funds and to do such a challenge in very difficult weather on the three peaks."

