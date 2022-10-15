A GROUP of cinema-goers are coming together to try save a historic picturehouse which is on the brink of closure.

After almost 20 years of running the Palace Cinema in Haverfordwest, the owners announced they will not renew the lease as they look towards retirement.

It leaves the cinema, which was first opened over 100 years ago in 1913, on the edge of drawing the red curtain for good.

But now a team are putting together a bid for the local community to run the cinema.

Friends of the Palace Cinema intend to apply to the Community Ownership Fund for up to £250,000.

They want to take over the lease and renovate the cinema, with an ambitious vision that also includes installing refurbished seating, improving accessibility and creating a more social space.

The group say they are following the examples of community-run independent cinemas in other towns which have saved their historic cinemas from closure.

In a statement sent to the Western Telegraph, Jennifer Summers said this project wasn’t just about watching films, but helping the wider local economy.

“The benefits of a thriving cinema in the town go beyond just providing entertainment,” said Jennifer, “it keeps money in the town, benefits surrounding pubs and restaurants, saves long car journeys to other cinemas, and provides employment and training.”

The group are not only ambitious with how the cinema will look, but what it will show, with the aim to screen the latest blockbusters as well as a broad mix representing different interests.

Owners of the cinema, situated on the town’s Market Street, admitted the transition has not been smooth with staff shortages meaning the cinema was unable to open its doors during summer.

In a statement on the cinema’s website they said they had hoped a new tenant would be found without delay and the cinema would open again soon.

For Jennifer the cinema has vital for the town and the people who live there.

“The pandemic highlighted the importance of wellbeing and community, and how much of an impact social isolation can have on us all,” she said.

“Cinema is a fun shared experience which is accessible to everyone.

"Regardless of whoever wins the lease, we want to ensure the cinema continues and thrives.”

