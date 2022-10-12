Pembrokeshire County Council will throw its hat in the ring for sports capital grant schemes of nearly half a million pounds.
Expression of interest applications are to be submitted to Sport Wales for four Pembrokeshire schemes, a recent delegated decision report states, each requiring ten per cent council funding.
The schemes include refurbishment of Narberth multi use games area with a grant application of £72,000 and an £8,000 council contribution, and refurbishment of the athletics track at a cost of £30,000.
A grant application of £300,000 to replace Tenby’s Astro turf will also be made, with £160,000 required from council funds and the final expression of interest is related to replacing lights at Thornton Hall, with an estimated £80,000 cost.
The report, signed off by the leisure services manager and cabinet member for residents’ services and leisure Cllr Rhys Sinnett, states that the total projects application value is £490,000.
“Each of the listed projects would have a positive effect on leisure services though enhancing the facilities listed and will contribute to addressing ageing facilities across the county whilst also (in most circumstances) enhancing / maintaining the ability to generate income through community use and potentially reduce the ongoing maintenance costs in the short and medium term,” it adds.
