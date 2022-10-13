EVERY day our Western Telegraph Camera Club members are out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.
Whether its stunning sceneries, the weather, animal antics or everyday events, our members have their cameras on hand.
Here are just a few of our recent favourites.
Tenby at night. Picture: Charles Cole
Sunset from Broadhaven Beach. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo
Pembroke Castle. Picture: Pete Jamieson
Curious penguin at Folly Farm. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick
Swan at Westfield Pill Nature Reserve. Picture: Chris Gale
Duck at Withybush Woods. Picture: Jessica Gethin
Castle Pill. Picture: Jason Davies
Heron at Bosherston Lily Ponds. Picture: Kevin Firth
Scenic Pembrokeshire views. Picture: Cath Edwards
Llawhaden Castle. Picture: Steve Howells
