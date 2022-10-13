EVERY day our Western Telegraph Camera Club members are out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

Whether its stunning sceneries, the weather, animal antics or everyday events, our members have their cameras on hand.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Tenby at night. Picture: Charles Cole

Sunset from Broadhaven Beach. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Pembroke Castle. Picture: Pete Jamieson

Curious penguin at Folly Farm. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Swan at Westfield Pill Nature Reserve. Picture: Chris Gale

MORE NEWS:

Duck at Withybush Woods. Picture: Jessica Gethin

Castle Pill. Picture: Jason Davies

Heron at Bosherston Lily Ponds. Picture: Kevin Firth

Scenic Pembrokeshire views. Picture: Cath Edwards

Llawhaden Castle. Picture: Steve Howells

If you would like your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.