The people of Neyland could be in for a season of badwill this Christmas following the town council’s controversial decision to position the Christmas tree outside the Community Hub.

This, claims some townspeople, will result in the tree remaining largely unseen, as Neyland Community Hub is tucked away in John Street, which is several streets away from the High Street and the main throughfare that leads through the town.

Concerned resident Vanessa Mcgeown has now set up a Facebook post asking the people of Neyland to suggest their preferred location.

And their response is coming through loud and clear - the Christmas tree should be positioned on Policeman’s Bank in the centre of the town where it will be seen and enjoyed by all.

Policeman's Bank, Neyland

“It should be where it’s always been, which is on Policeman's Bank,” said Vanessa Mcgeown. “This is where it’s always been, so please stop changing tradition.

“Surely the tree should be for everyone to see and enjoy, not just the people who visit the hub? And the hub certainly isn’t the heart of Neyland.”

Policeman’s Bank is situated in the centre of the High Street, adjacent to the bus stop and opposite the Co-Operative supermarket.

“If the tree is placed here, then everyone will see it as they pass in their cars, wait for the bus and also when they go to shop in the High Street.

“The council should start thinking about the people of Neyland and not just putting the town’s money in the hub.

“I know a lot of people in the town don’t even go up to the hub, so why deprive these people of enjoying the Christmas tree?

“After everything that people have been through these last few years, let’s not change with tradition.”

The council decided to re-position the Christmas tree to the Community Hub following vandalism when it was positioned at Policeman’s Bank.

At their town council meeting earlier this month, councillors were told that the cost of purchasing a 22-foot Christmas tree will be between £500 and £620. As a result, the council believe it should be kept in a secure position in order to deter vandals.

But this has failed to hold sway with the people of the town.

“Vandalism isn’t a valid excuse because at the end of the day, the tree could get vandalised wherever it’s situated," added Vanessa Mcgeown.

"And because the Hub is hidden away round the back of John Street, there’s possibly an even greater chance it could get vandalised there than in the town centre.

“All we ask is that the Christmas tree goes back to its traditional place the centre of town. It's the main symbol of Christmas spirit which inspires happiness and festivity so it’s important that Neyland and everyone who lives in it and travels through it can enjoy.”

The matter is expected to be discussed further by Neyland Town Council at their next meeting on November 7.