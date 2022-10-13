Pembrokeshire County Council has welcomed last week’s Crown Court decision to sentence a rogue Milford Haven builder to ten months in custody.

Scott Keane, 42, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court last week, following a prosecution case brought by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Trading Standards department.

He admitted six charges which related to the poor replacement of a flat roof with fibre glass in April 2021 and also the removal of a chimney in July 2022.

Both jobs were carried out to a shoddy standard which left householders out of pocket and forced to carry out expensive remedial work.

Keane charged the householder £1,950 for the fibreglass roof, but within days it became obvious that the work had been very poorly carried out and was lifting away.

The unsafe structure had to be removed and replaced at a further cost of over £2,000.

In July this year Keane was approached to take down a chimney and make good a roof of a home in Milford Haven, but once again the work was extremely poor and was found to create a fire risk.

This happened just months after Keane had been placed under a suspended prison sentence in January 2022 for earlier shoddy work offences.

Keane did not respond to requests to return to rectify the problems nor to answer requests for a refund.

MORE NEWS

“The fact that the builder committed further unfair trading offences while serving a suspended sentence shows a blatant disregard for the law and the impact of his offending on the victims,” commented Cllr Michelle Bateman, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services.

“I commend our Trading Standards team for their diligent work in ensuring that once again Keane was not able to get away with providing shoddy work and leaving victims out of pocket.

“I hope this case underlines that we take rogue trader offences seriously and will prosecute wherever appropriate.”