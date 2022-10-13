Leading Welsh artist Helen Elliott has launched a bitter attack against her former agent who she claims has been selling her products at retail outlets without her permission and outside of her licence agreement.

The news was confirmed earlier this week when Helen Elliott requested all outlets which stock her prints and greetings cards to refuse them if they are offered them by a distributer.

“This is not the kind of news that I’d like to share, but I’m afraid I need to get some important information out to all the wonderful stockists who I don’t know,” she said.

“Sadly, the agent who has distributed my cards to many, many stockists throughout Wales has been producing and selling prints without my permission and outside of our licence agreement. You can imagine my shock and disappointment when I saw them for sale locally.

“Needless to say, the agreement I had with the agent has now been terminated.”

Helen Elliott went on to say that the problem is being further exacerbated by the fact that she doesn’t have a list of who the agent has been supplying with her fake cards and prints.

“It anyone who stocks my work is offered these prints, please refuse them as they contravene copyright law and are also an inferior product to the ones which we hand-produce ourselves," she said.

Helen Elliott is an internationally recognised Naive artist who has sold and exhibited paintings across the world.

During her 30 years as an artist, she has become widely collected and known for her original style and has paintings in the permanent collections of the Welsh Assembly and MOMA Wales.

She has also been included in the ‘Who's Who in Art’ and has painted many commissions for public as well as private buyers.

Her career highlights include a solo show at The Museum of Naive Art in Paris 2012, Artist in Residence at Vallauris, Cannes, 2015 and being chosen as one of Golden Artists Paints artist-educators.

In 2018 she was invited to hold a solo show at MOMA Wales, showing alongside Welsh greats such as Sir Kyffyn Williams.

She works from her studios in Newcastle Emlyn and Yorkshire.