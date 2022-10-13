A PEMBROKESHIRE pantomime will star a former Love Island winner.

The Big Pembrokeshire Pantomime will see Jack Fincham in the role of Jack in the performance of Jack and the Beanstalk this December.

The performance was due to take place last year but was postponed because of the covid pandemic.

It is now set to be performed at the Boulevard Theatre in Milford Haven between December 15 and 31.

Starring in the titular role is Jack Fincham who won series four of Love Island in 2018 alongside Dani Dyer, with 79.66 per cent of the final vote.

Love Island is said to be the most-watched multichannel TV programme since the 2012 summer Olympics.

He has also appeared on C4’s Celebs Go Dating.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk also includes Tom Dyer, Pure West Radio’s breakfast presenter who will be playing Fleshcreep, Drew Baker of Vision Arts will be playing Dame Trott and Silly Simon will be played by West End star Ryan Anderson, who has just finished playing Merrill Osmond in the UK tour of The Osmonds.

There will also be 60 children from across Pembrokeshire involved in the performances.

Alongside the standard shows, there will be special schools performances, a BSL signed performance and a relaxed performance.

To find out more and get tickets, visit www.bigpembspanto.com