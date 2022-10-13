Plans to move Milford Haven’s Greggs outlet to the Haven Head Retail Park could prove a pointless exercise following news that the unit under consideration has already been snapped up by the Port Authority.

The day that Greggs submitted their application to Pembrokeshire’s county planning department for the change of use of the former Poundland store, the planning committee gave the go-ahead to a gym.

However both businesses would be positioned at the same site, namely Unit B2 of the retail park.

Pembrokeshire County Council has been questioned by the Western Telegraph on this issue however the newspaper is still awaiting a response.

Greggs had hoped to relocate from their current premises which is located at Charles Street.

Their application for the Haven Head Retail Park involves the change of use to mixed A1/A3 and removing four car parking spaces to create space for a seating area. The application also includes a bin store, plant area and other associated works.

But the application which has already gained the planning committee’s approval on September 6 was for a gym which is being developed by the Milford Haven Port Authority.

The development includes a mezzanine floor which will increase the floorspace to around 510sqm.

Plans to include a café or food and drink sales area within the premises will not permitted while a change of use back to retail would be “unlikely to be supported” due to a high vacancy rate in the town centre.

Other retailers which currently trade from the Havens Head Retail Park include Tesco, Boots, Peacocks, Home Bargains, Food Warehouse and the Paul Sartori charity shop.