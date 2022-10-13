Milford Haven is basking in motor-racing glory today (October 13) following the arrival of one of the mightiest racing cars in recent history – the McLaren MCL35.

The Formula 1 car, driven by Lander Norris and Daniel Ricciardo throughout the 2021 Grand Prix calendar, can be viewed on the forecourt of the Victoria Filling Station following owner Ian Ritchie’s switch from Texaco to Gulf.

“To have the car here at Milford Haven throughout today and tomorrow is a huge honour but also a wonderful opportunity for people to come and admire her,” Ian Ritchie told the Western Telegraph.

“Since she arrived earlier today we’ve had people driving from all over Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion to call in and have a look.”

The MCL35M made its competitive début at the first race of the 2021 season, namely the Bahrain Grand Prix, and set two fastest laps, one pole position, and scored five podiums in total.

Like the MCL35, the MCL35M was termed an ‘all-rounder’ very early in the season, and was closer to the cars of Mercedes and Red Bull than its predecessors.

Daniel Ricciardo's struggles with the car were mainly attributed to what he termed the ‘strange’ level of overlap in the braking and cornering phases, particularly in slow corners. As a result, the MCL35M tended to perform better in high-speed corners, but struggled with low-speed cornering and McLaren themselves called the car's mid-corner performance its Achilles' heel.

But despite this downer, the car had a good straight line speed and an effective power deployment. This was proved by Sainz, who drove for Ferrari in 2021, and who called the McLaren called it one of the most difficult cars to overtake.

Although most of the best teams in Formula One, such as Mercedes and Ferrari, have used their own custom-made engines in their chassis, McLaren has opted to use external engine suppliers throughout their time in Formula One.

For the MCL35M, McLaren used Mercedes power units and will continue to do so until 2024.

The Forumla 1 McLaren is going to be on display at the Victoria Filling Station today (Thursday, October 13) and tomorrow until 5pm.