A mother-of-two who was found driving whilst over four times the legal drink-drive limit has been dealt a three-year driving ban for failing to provide a blood or breath specimen for analysis.

Police were summoned to Pelcomb Cross at around 6.30pm on September 7 after a red Hyundai which was being driven by Victoria Grimshaw, 41, had been involved in a single vehicle collision.

"When officers carried out a roadside breath test, she gave a reading of 153mcg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath and so she was taken to the police station for further tests to be carried out," Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

But he went on to say that Grimshaw then refused to co-operate.

"When she was asked to provide further tests, she became disruptive," he said. "She was given numerous opportunities to provide, but she refused. And when she was asked why, her response was, "Because I'm the same as you. Ok?"

Grimshaw, of Bro Dawel, Solva, pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

She was legally represented by Mr Tom Lloyd.

"She acknowledges she has issues and is currently taking help to ammend them," he said.

After listening to the avidence, Grimshaw was given a 12 month community order and a rehabilitation requirement of 15 days.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. She was disqualified for a total of 36 months.