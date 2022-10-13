While Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) season isn’t over, Costa Coffee is looking ahead to the festive season with its 2022 Christmas menu.
The coffee shop chain revealed that this year’s menu consists of familiar flavours such as Toblerone and Terry’s Chocolate Orange.
Customers can look out for the new menu items in Costa Coffee stores and at Costa Express self-serve machines from November 3.
The festive fun can be continued at home and on the go with the coffee shop’s new mixers and a Gingerbread flavoured coffee in a can returns.
Costa Coffee Christmas range 2022 revealed
Here’s all the Costa Coffee Christmas goodness you can get this winter.
Festive drinks
- Latte inspired by Toblerone
- Hot Chocolate inspired by Toblerone
- Gingerbread & Cream Latte
- Terry's Chocolate Orange® Hot Chocolate
- Limited edition Gingerbread Latte coffee in a can
Festive food items
- Chocolate Muffin inspired by Toblerone
- Terry’s Chocolate Orange® Muffin
- Brie & Cranberry Toastie (Vegetarian)
- Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese
- Vegan P'gs & Blankets Panini (Vegan, vegetarian & flexitarian)
- Turkey & The Trimmings Toastie
- Pigs & Blankets Panini
- Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini
- Turkey Feast Sandwich
- Plant Kitchen No Turkey Feast Sandwich (Vegan)
- Turkey Ham Hock Toastie
- Loaded Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake
- White Chocolate Trillionaire’s Slice
- Crispy Festive Wreath
- Raspberry Trifle Loaf Cake
- Reindeer Muffin
- Christmas Tree Shortcake biscuit
- Santa Gingerbread Biscuit
- Mince Pie
- Gluten-Free Vegan Mince Tart
- Limited edition Maple Pigs in Blankets Potato Chips
The M&S Turkey Feast Sandwich will make an appearance along with some other M&S Christmas treats on November 2 in selected Costa Coffee stores, Drive Thrus or via Click & Collect.
Enjoy Christmas flavours on the go with Costa Express self-serve machines. You can grab a Latte inspired by Toblerone, Hot Chocolate inspired by Toblerone or Terry's Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate when you’re out and about.
Why not get cosy and enjoy a coffee from the comfort of your own home? Stick a film on and grab a blanket because Costa Coffee is introducing Millionaire's Mocha mixer, Salted Caramel Latte mixer and Creamy Cappuccino mixer to Tesco stores. They’re made using Costa Coffee’s coffee beans.
Stocking fillers can also be picked up at Costa Coffee including Decorate your own gingerbread Rudolph and Build your own Gingerbread Coffee Shop by Costa Coffee.
Or gift someone special this season with Cappuccino Shortbread or Salted Caramel Florentines.
Naomi Matthews, Food and Beverage Commercial Director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee, said: “Christmas has always been such a magical time of year at Costa Coffee, and we’re delighted to yet again be able to partner with some well-renowned brands to launch another spectacular beverage and food range, complete with both new items and returning favourites.
"We hope that you take some time out this festive season to visit your local store and treat your’elf - you’ve earned it.”
All food and drinks can also be ordered via Click & Collect or through delivery via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats. For more information, you can visit the Costa Coffee website.
Costa Coffee Christmas takeaway cups return for 2022
Characters will once again appear on Costa Coffee’s takeaway cups.
This year, customers can look out for Ginger the gingerbread person (12oz), Snowy the snowman (16oz) and Bear, the happy-go-lucky brown bear (20oz) when ordering a hot drink in stores or via Costa Express machines.
Members of Costa Coffee’s rewards scheme can continue to earn rewards including a free drink when they have bought any four hot or cold drinks with a reusable cup or eight hot or cold drinks without a reusable cup.
Costa Coffee is also available via the Too Good To Go app, which allows people to buy and collect unsold Costa Coffee food at a discounted price of £3 from Costa Coffee stores, while also preventing food from going to waste.
Find out more about the menu or read the terms and conditions via the website.
