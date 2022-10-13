A Pembroke Dock oil refinery fitter has been found unanimously guilty by a Crown Court jury of eight sexual offences against a child.

David Daniel Roberts now faces what Judge Paul Thomas has described as 'a lengthy custodial sentence'.

He will also be placed on the sex offender's register for the rest of his life.

Throughout the two-day trial, Swansea Crown Court heard graphic and deeply upsetting details of what the young child had been subjected to between the ages of eight and 14.

"No one, least of all me, can underestimate the degree of pressure and stress that this has put upon you," Judge Thomas told the jury after they returned their verdict earlier this afternoon (Thursday).

"But tragically, cases like this are all too common in the Crown Court."

The offences began in 2005, when the victim was just eight years old.

READ MORE

Giving her evidence to the court via a video link, the victim said how the sex crimes she had been subjected to for a harrowing six years, had made her feel dirty.

"But I was too young to understand what was happening," she said.

Roberts, 59, of Park Street, Pembroke Dock was found guilty of five charges of digital penetration to the child, two charges of inciting her to engage in sexual activity and one charge of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He was found not guilty of two additional counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Roberts was remanded in custody to await sentence at Swansea Crown Court tomorrow.