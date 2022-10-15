COUNCILLORS have pleaded for a town council to release a statement and reveal their full intentions in the current saga over purchasing offices in Haverfordwest.

At an extraordinary meeting held on October 12, Haverfordwest Town Council were due to start a discussion in private about appointing an architect and project manager for the renovation of the Old Wool Market - which the council has agreed to purchase as a permanent base for council operations.

However, in a twist to proceedings, councillors demanded the council come together and release a statement to explain to the public what exactly is happening with the Old Wool Market.

Deputy Mayor Jill Owens made a proposal for the council to bare all, saying the council must make the effort to communicate with the public.

“This is an important topic the public would want to know about.” said Cllr Owens.

“This is a huge amount of money and they need to be directed to the right information to see what we are doing.”

Cllr Jonathan Twigg supported Cllr Owens’ proposal saying the public deserve to know whether the council borrow money to purchase and renovate the building, or use public reserves.

Haverfordwest Town Council agreed to take on the Old Wool Market on Quay Street as a permanent base in 2020

Cllr Gareth Roberts argued that councillors are elected to make decisions on behalf of the town and there was no need for a statement, while Cllr Tom Moses commented he had heard a lot of positive feedback about the council’s intentions to buy a building in the centre of town.

“I have spoken to many members of the public who like the idea this is the base of the council and they want us to get on with doing tangible things for the town instead of coming into these circular arguments,” said Cllr Moses.

Mayor Alan Buckfield called a vote on what he described as making a public statement on, ‘something we do not know about’ - Cllr Owen’s call for the council to release a statement on the Old Wool Market.

It was voted down seven to four with one abstention and the public gallery was asked to be cleared, but the drama did not stop there.

Cllr Twigg then walked out with the public, refusing to sit through the remainder of the meeting in protest at the decision.

Vote in favour of Cllr Owens’ proposal to release a statement: Cllr Jill Owens, Cllr Martin Lewis, Cllr Jonathan Twigg, Cllr John Hackett

Against: Mayor Alan Buckfield, Cllr Tom Moses, Cllr Gareth Roberts, Cllr Paul Jones, Cllr Richard Blacklaw-Jones, Cllr Shane Pearce

Abstain: Cllr Bob Simister

