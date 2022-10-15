HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, October 5 and 12.

Margaret Iris Morris (Efailwen)

Ar brwydr hir gyda chancr, hunodd Iris yn dawel Medi 28ain yn Ysbyty Glangwili yng nghwmni ei theulu agos yn 63 mlwydd oed. Priod hoff James, mam dyner a chariadus Kelly, Andrew a Marc, mam yng nghyfraith Tudor, Kelly Ann a Holly, mamgu gariadus Lois, Celt, Elis a Lleucu, merch annwyl Jean a'r diweddar Roy, chwaer ffyddlon y diweddar Milton a chwaer yng nghyfraith Gwyneth. Bydd yn golled enfawr i'w theulu a ffrindiau.

Cynhelir angladd gyhoeddus yn Amlosgfa Parc Gwyn Arberth, ddydd Mercher Hydref 12fed am 1.45yp. Hoffai'r teulu estyn diolch i bawb am eu holl gefnogaeth, negeseuon a charedigrwydd dros y cyfnod hwn. Dymuna'r teulu hefyd ddiolch o galon am y gofal a charedigrwydd gan staff yr Uned Ddydd Cemotherapi a hefyd Ward Steffan, Ysbyty Glangwili. Blodau'r teulu yn unig. Derbynnir rhoddion yn ddiolchgar er cof am Iris os dymunir i Uned Dydd Cemotherapi, Ysbyty Glangwili trwy law Dennis Jones Trefnwr Angladdau, Maesawelon, Efailwen, SA66 7UX 01994 419561.

After a long battle with cancer, Iris peacefully passed away on September 28 at Glangwili Hospital in the company of her immediate family aged 63 years. Loving wife of James, gentle and loving mother of Kelly, Andrew and Marc, mother-in-law of Tudor, Kelly Ann and Holly. Dear grandmother of Lois, Celt, Elis and Lleucu, loving daughter of Jean and the late Roy, devoted sister of the late Milton and sister-in-law of Gwyneth. She will be a huge loss to her family and friends.

A public funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium Narberth on Wednesday October 12 at 1.45pm. The family would like to thank everyone for their support, messages and kindness during this time. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the kindness and care from the staff of the Chemotherapy Day Unit and Steffan Ward, Glangwili Hospital. Family flowers only. Donations gratefully received in memory of Iris if desired to the Chemotherapy Day Unit, Glangwili Hospital c/o Dennis Jones, Funeral Director, Maesawelon, Efailwen SA66 7UX 01994 419561.

Peter James Cousins (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 25 Peter James Cousins of Haverfordwest aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Janet, much loved father of Tim, Paul and Angela and devoted grandfather.

The funeral service took place on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations, if desired, made payable to the Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest SA61 1RP or contact Paul Sartori on 01437 763223 for payments over the phone. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Roy Willett (Letterston)

Suddenly at his home on Sunday, September 25, Roy of Letterston. Beloved father of Jason and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, October 7 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 4pm. Donations if desired, made payable to the 'RNLI' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Patricia Ann James (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday, September 20 of Patricia Ann James aged 74 years of Sycamore Street, Pembroke Dock. Beloved wife of Billy, dearly loved mum to Andrew, Karyn, Kate and Rob, cherished nana to Aaron, Joseph, Ariana and Jake.

The funeral service took place on Thursday, October 13 at 11am at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Flowers may be sent c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876

Marilyn Simes (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 28 of Marilyn Simes, aged 88 years of Cambrian Road, Neyland. Beloved wife of the late Bobby, dearly loved mother of Paul and Lyn and devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

The funeral service took place on Thursday, October 13 at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations if desired for The RNLI may be sent to Mr. John Haughey, 12 Hayston Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Peter Cameron Gordon Nolan (Haverfordwest)

Peter passed away at home on September 13 aged 78 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, October 8, 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations, if desired, for the Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Joan Elizabeth Nash (Jordanston)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Saturday, October 1 of Joan Elizabeth Nash, aged 80 years of St. Mary's Park, Jordanston. Beloved wife of Penry, dearly loved mother of Adrian, Nigel and the late Ian and a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, October 17 at 2pm at her residence followed by interment at Honeyborough Cemetery, Neyland. Floral tributes will be gratefully received. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

David Donaldson ‘Don’ Canning (Pembroke Dock)

Don passed away peacefully at Withybush General Hospital on September 13 aged 93 years. Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, October 7, 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations, if desired, for The VC Gallery can be sent c/o The VC Gallery, Britannia Road, Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, SA72 6PD. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Ann Marie McSparron (Haverfordwest)

Ann passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 22 aged 48 years. Dearly loved wife of Lee, she will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, October 6, 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations, in memory of Ann for Diabetes UK may be sent c/o Mr. Robert Moffat, Dingle Farm, Crundale, Haverfordwest, SA62 4DJ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Kathleen Mary Peacock (Fishguard)

Peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 27 aged 102 years, Kathleen Mary of Fishguard. Beloved wife of the late Albert William, loving mother of Mary, Jackie and Robert and a treasured grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service was held on Monday, October 10 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1:45pm. Donations if desired, made payable to 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Pamela Beryl Worrall

On Saturday, September 24 Pam passed away peacefully. Dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

A public funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 12 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. Donations in lieu of flowers towards Wales Air Ambulance kindly being received by Mrs N Whitby, Bramblewood Cottage, Lamber Hill, Haverfordwest SA62 3HT. Further enquiries to Mr Andrew Rees of F. G. Rees & Sons, Allonby, Portfield Gate Haverfordwest SA62 3LS

Arthur George Kelland Jones (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 22 of Arthur Jones of Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke. Beloved husband of Sue, father to Sharon and John, father-in-law to Andrew and Nicola and grandfather to Chloe, Rhianon, Zac, George, Isabella, Ryan and Daniel. Arthur was 74 and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

The funeral took place on Tuesday, October 11 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm after which there were refreshments at The Longhouse, Freshwater East. If desired, donations in memory of Arthur for The Paul Sartori Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Sadie James (Kilgetty)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Sunday, September 25 of Sarah Ann James affectionately known as Sadie, aged 86 years of James Park, Kilgetty. Devoted wife of the late Terry. Dearly loved mum of Lewis and Emma and mother-in-law to Emma and Lukas. Adored nan to Ollie, Jaxon and Lauren. A dear sister of Maureen and sister-in-law of Brenda and Winston. A much-loved aunty.

The funeral service took place on Friday, October 7 at Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg at 2pm followed by interment at Sardis Chapel, Kilgetty. Donations, if so desired for, The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834 831876) & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646 682680) or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Gerry Hannigan (Haverfordwest)

Gerry passed away peacefully at Ridgeway Nursing Home on September 21 aged 94 years. Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, October 7 and 10am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Donations, if desired, for Prostate Cymru can be sent c/o Mrs. Ann Lewis, 18 Heritage Park, Haverfordwest, SA61 2QF. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Pat Michalski (nee Steadman. Maenchlochog)

Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, September 27 at Withybush Hospital, Pat of Maenclochog. Beloved wife of the late George, loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanna and Mark, Cally and Adrian and a devoted grandmother of Daniel, Andrew, Ben, Harry and Amy.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, October 8 at St Mary's Church, Maenclochog at 11am followed by private interment at Maenclochog Cemetery. Donations if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Margaret Helen Gow Davies (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred on Tuesday, September 27 at Hollyland Lodge Care Home, Pembroke of Margaret Helen Gow Davies aged 92 years formerly of Pembroke Dock. Beloved wife of the late John. Adored mum to Jacqueline, Nigel and Anne. Cherished granny, nanny and great granny. Much loved sister to George.

The funeral service took place on Friday, October 14 at 2.30pm at Carew Wesley Chapel, Carew followed by Interment at Carew Cheriton Cemetery. Donations if so desired for Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Terry Bevan (Haverfordwest)

Terry passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on September 25 aged 74 years. Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

The funeral service took place on Wednesday, October 12 at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Spittal. Donations, if desired, for the Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent directly to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

John Gwynfryn ‘Gwyn’ Jones (Heritage Gate)

Peacefully at Dol-y-Felin Nursing Home on Saturday, October 1 John Gwynfryn Jones “Gwyn” of Heritage Gate formerly of Arnolds Hill Farm, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Helen, much loved father of Martyn, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 1:45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Mr David Marr, Lamack, 33 Castle View, Simpson Cross, Haverfordwest, SA62 6EN. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Marina Thoms (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Wednesday, October 5 at Caldey Grange Care Home, Marina of Main Street, Goodwick. Beloved wife of the late Derek, loving mother of Jane and a dear sister of Trevor.

Private funeral service. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Grada Antonia 'Geri' Brown (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Williamston Nursing Home, Houghton, Milford Haven on Monday, October 3 of Grada Antonia Brown, aged 86 years, formerly of Priory Road, Milford Haven. A devoted mother to Alex and the late Nicole, a loving grandmother to Jason, James, Alexandra, Sian and Abigail and a cherished great-grandmother to Elsie, Geri was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, October 21 at 12:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for the Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent direct to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Dilys Joan Snaith (Haverfordwest)

Dilys passed away peacefully at Lynnefield Care Home on October 3 aged 96 years. Dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service on Monday, October 17, 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Parkinsons UK can be made at www.parkinsons.org.uk and click "Tribute to Dilys Snaith". All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

George Derek Picton (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, October 5 of George Derek Picton, aged 85 years, of Marychurch Court, Haverfordwest. A beloved husband of Margaret, a devoted father to Karen and Bethan, a cherished father-in-law to Mike and Martin, a loving stepfather to Wayne Darren and Matthew and a much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather, Derek was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 20 at 11:30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations in lieu can be sent c/o Mr Matthew Lewis, 4 Richmond Crescent, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1EH. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Hilary Davies (Llangwm)

Hilary passed away peacefully at Morriston Hospital on September 29 aged 64 years. Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Her funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 20, 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Sandy Bears can be sent c/o Roy Preddy 28 Gail Rise, Llangwm SA62 4HW. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Russell George Evans (Marloes)

Peacefully at his home on Friday, September 30 Russell George Evans of Lower Mullock Farm, Marloes aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved father of Clare and Martin.

The funeral service took place on Friday, October 14, 2pm at St. Peter's Church, Marloes. Donations if desired for the Russell Evans Sailing Bursary may be sent care of Martin Evans, Lower Mullock Farm, Marloes, Haverfordwest, SA62 3AR or donated through www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RussellEvansSailingBursary Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Walter George Roberts (Pembroke Dock)

Walter George Roberts of The Old Defensible Barracks, Pembroke Dock passed away peacefully at Rickeston Mill Nursing Home on Tuesday, September 27 aged 83. Beloved father of David and Lynne, grandfather to Max, Jacob and Beth, great grandfather to Baye, Addison and Ruby. He will be greatly missed.

The funeral was held on Friday, October 14 at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only but any donations gratefully received for The Alzheimer's Society if desired. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Ronald Frederick Palin (Cold Inn)

Peacefully on Tuesday, October 4 at Withybush Hospital with his family by his side, aged 83 years. Ron, a wonderful loving husband of Janice (Jan), treasured dad to Glenn, Jason and Tamazine, father-in-law to Kathryn and Joy. Amazing grandad and great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law and friend. Ron will be dearly missed by his family.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 20, 12.30pm at St Issell's Church, Saundersfoot, followed by interment in St. Issell's Cemetery. The family have requested a splash of colour to be worn to celebrate Ron's life. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if desired to The Paul Sartori Foundation, c/o E.C. Thomas and Son, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH and 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS who are conducting the arrangements.

Dorothy Mary Palmer (Haverfordwest)

Dorothy passed away peacefully at Lynnefield Rest Home on October 2 aged 95 years. Dearly loved she will be fondly remembered by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service Friday, October 21 at 12pm at St Mary's Church Burton. The funeral cortege will leave Dorothy's home on Douglas James Way, Haverfordwest at 11.30am. Close family flowers only. To celebrate Dorothy's life and love of fashion colourful clothing is appropriate. Donations, if desired, for Ward 12, Withybush Hospital can be made out to "Ward 12" and sent c/o Mrs J Scoble, River Run, Llangwm SA62 4JL. All enquiries to Roy Folland & son, Funeral Directors 01437 763821

Alwyn Price (Pembroke)

Alwyn Price of Pembroke passed away peacefully at Withybush General Hospital on October 3, aged 87 years. Much loved, he will be missed by family and friends.

The service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Tuesday, October 18 at 2.30pm. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, should be made to the National Trust Plant A Tree fund. Further enquiries to John Roberts & Son, Pembroke Dock. Tel: 01646 683115.

Gaynor Brown (nee Wakely. Formerly Pembroke)

GPeacefully passed away at her home in Fuengirola on October 10 after a short illness. Formerly of Pembroke, she leaves to mourn her husband Thomas (Tommy), her three children and partners, Adrian and Jenny, Tracy and Paul, Andrew. Also, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, two sisters and two brothers and their families. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.