Hywel Dda Health Charities has partnered with a will provider to offer supporters the opportunity to write or update a will for free during the month of October 2022.

The will-writing month provides an opportunity for people who don’t have a will to write one, and for those with a current will to update it.

Those who take part can ensure the people they love are remembered in their will, and, if they choose, their local NHS charity.

There are a limited number of spaces which are available on a first come, first served basis.

The wills can be written online or over the phone with the trusted will provider, Farewill, and can take less than 30 minutes.

Katie Hancock, fundraising officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “This is a great and convenient opportunity to ensure your family’s future is secure and that your wishes will be followed through - and also to support your local NHS charity if you choose to do so.

“Even a donation of 1 per cent of your estate made to the charity will help us to provide services and activities above and beyond what the NHS can normally provide, meaning you can leave a lasting legacy for your local NHS services.”

To secure a space please click here, call 01267 239815 or email Fundraising.HywelDda@wales.nhs.uk.