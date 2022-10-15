Tourists come and go from Pembrokeshire year in year out, but what do they describe as the county’s best feature?

According to TripAdvisor, the best attraction for visitors is Tenby Castle Beach, with more than 75 per cent of reviewers describing it as ‘excellent,’ with it being named a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Destination.

Second on the list is arguably the locals’ favourite attraction, our pride and in Pembrokeshire, the national park.

One visitor simply said: “You just appreciate what a stunning area this is and you cannot help but fall in love with it.”

Also a Travellers’ Choice Destination, one of Pembrokeshire’s most iconic buildings comes in at third, St David’s Cathedral, with more than 2,500 reviews on TripAdvisor, and 1,800 of them giving the cathedral the top possible rating.

READ MORE

One of our many castles makes it onto fourth on the list, as Picton Castles and Gardens is also listed as Travellers’ Choice Destination, with its stunning castle building surrounding by 40 acres of greenery.

The top five is rounded off by a family favourite, the Dinosaur Park by Gumfreston.

One of the reviewers wrote: “So many things to see and do for the kids and grown ups to join in too! Everything felt well run, and we didn't have to queue very long for any attractions. Well worth a visit!”