A recent study has found that the SA postcode is one of the luckiest postcodes to live in in the UK.
The study, conducted by Slingo, analysed which areas of the UK has most Postcode Lottery wins per capita, with SA being named in the top ten.
Our local postcode came in at ninth on the list, with 529 Postcode Lottery wins in the area, which against its population of 730,232, gives the SA region a number of 72.4 wins per 100,000 people.
It is also the second luckiest region in Wales, just behind LL (Llandudno) which finished as fifth on the UK-wide list, with its score of 77.2 wins per 100,000 people.
EX (Exeter) topped the whole list, with a score of 82.9, ahead of TF (Telford – 82.5) and SY (Shrewsbury – 78.9).
The only other Welsh region which made the top 30 was Newport (NP) which finished 12th with a score of 67.6 wins per 100,000 people.
