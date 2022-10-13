AMBULANCE service workers in Wales are to vote on strike action in a dispute over pay.

The GMB union said it will announce ballot dates in the coming days for its 1,500 members.

The news follows a consultative ballot which saw 90 per cent of GMB’s members vote in favour of moving to a formal vote on industrial action.

The GMB said paramedics and ambulance workers in Wales were angry over an imposed four per cent pay rise which it said left them facing another “massive real terms pay cut”.

The GMB called on the UK and Welsh governments to increase the pay for “hard pressed” ambulance staff.

GMB official Kelly Andrews said: “Unfortunately four per cent is like sticking a plaster on an open wound – it’s not going to help.

“Ambulance staff are at the forefront of our emergency services and already underpaid and undervalued for the work they do.

“The UK and Welsh governments need to come back to the table with something that recognises their hard work.”