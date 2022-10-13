ATEB have hit back about the parking requirements of a car park in Haverfordwest that was formerly free, but will soon become pay and display.

Haverfordwest is known for being notorious for parking and one of the last bastions of free parking in the town will end as soon as November 1, with ateb set to introduce an automatic number plate recognition system at the Dew Street old library car park.

Recently, secretary of the Dew Street Campaign Mr Mike Daffern revealed in discussions with ateb that only two of the 17 properties identified as backing onto the site were supposedly granted pickup and drop-off access and that those two properties would only be given a grace period of 15 minutes.

Ateb have now been in contact with the Western Telegraph to clarify exactly what the conditions will be.

A spokesperson for the housing developer said two properties have a legal right of way which means they can come and go into the car park freely, with no time restrictions.

Ateb say other properties that can demonstrate a legal right to access (often found on house deeds) have been invited to submit evidence which we will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

For all cars entering the car park, they will receive a 10-minute grace period/ pick up and drop off time free of charge.

The old library complex, which includes the car park, was sold by Pembrokeshire County Council to ateb who intend to build offices and housing provision.

The housing developer has advised locals to apply for parking permits, at a cost of as much as £150 a year, with locals who have declared an interest to be contacted imminently.

