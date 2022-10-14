Tension is mounting in Pembroke Dock as the number of streets being targeted by ‘egging’ incidents continues to rise.

This week police launched a formal investigation following further complaints that even more properties have been hit by raw eggs.

The most recent egging attack took place last weekend (October 7 and 8), when properties around King William Street and North Street were targeted.

But residents in other parts of the town are now coming forward to say that their properties too are being hit with raw eggs.

“The same thing is happening all around Pembroke Dock but the annoying thing is that it’s happened before, yet nothing seems to be done about it,” said one of the residents of North Street.

“This isn’t the first time that this has happened in the town but when I previously reported it, I heard nothing.

"It may well be the same individuals who continue carrying out the egging, but it’s now in danger of getting out of hand. Something has got to be done.”

But it isn’t just eggs which are being thrown at properties.

Bungalows in Montgomery Close, Monkton, recently had beer bottles thrown at them. It is understood that the police have been contacted in relation to this incident also.

The tradition of 'egging' often comes into focus at this time of year as children begin carrying out Hallowe’en tricks.

These include toilet-papering houses, smashing pumpkins, throwing flour and throwing raw eggs.

The consequences could be serious, as 'egging' is legally classed as ‘non-permanent criminal damage’. Under the Home Office counting rules it would be crimed as harassment if it continued on several occasions.

Justin Bieber was himself ordered to pay $80,000 in damages after pleading no contest to a criminal misdemeanour vandalism charge for egging his neighbour’s home in a non-Halloween-related incident.

Parents, meanwhile, can’t be held directly responsible for the damage their child may cause to a property, despite the fact that they are responsible for their behaviour.

Civil action would have to be taken against the child as there is no minimum age at which a child can be held to be negligent, but this may not be a realistic way forward, as a child is unlikely to have assets to pursue for damages.

As a result it would be preferable to hold the parents responsible if possible.

If anyone has any information relating to the Pembroke Dock egging incidents they are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference DPP/0351/08/10/2022/02/C.