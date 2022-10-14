The BBC’s Antiques Road Trip features Pembrokeshire today, Friday October 14, in the final episode of its current series.

Treasure-hunters Izzie Balmer and James Braxton called into the county earlier this year in their classic Morgan sports, and made purchases in the Antiques@The Green shop in Tenby.

The BBC programme preview hints that there may be some excitement when the goods go for auction.

The channel said: “Jewellery specialist Izzie strikes gold while shopping, finding a bangle, a pendant and earrings, and she takes a punt on a Wedgwood pie dish.”

Izzie also dips into the history of Tenby, while James accumulates a hoard of shiny items, and one piece of silver causes a shock at auction.

Taking a break from the shops, James goes walkies to Sealyham Mansion to learn about a pooch particular to Pembrokeshire – and how this game hunter is now helping people.

The final auction of the trip takes place in Buckinghamshire, and James and Izzie watch on from the impressive Cilwendeg Mansion in Boncath.

The show can be seen on BBC 1 at 3.45pm today, Friday October 14.