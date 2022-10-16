Pembrokeshire residents are being urged to put the name of their favourite countryside enterprise forward for the Rural Oscars.

The Countryside Alliance’s annual awards celebrate rural produce, enterprise, heritage, and communities and recognises and honours those who go the extra mile for their community.

There are five individual categories in which businesses can be nominated:

• Local food/drink – Has the business put the community on the map due to the quality and diversity of local produce being sold?

• Village shop/Post Office – Are they the cornerstone of the village, providing support and assistance for the local community?

• Butcher – Is traditional butchery at the heart of the enterprise, with high regard for animal welfare?

• Rural enterprise – Is the business a growing asset to its community and making a real contribution to the local economy?

• Pub – Does the business hold a special place in the community, offering local people the perfect location to socialise?

Nominations will be open until Sunday 13 November, with the regional finalists announced later in November.

However this year, regional winners will be chosen via an open public vote, letting people choose their favourite.

Samuel Kurtz, Senedd Member for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire said: “If you know of a business which meets the criteria, then why not nominate them for one of the five individual categories?

“Let’s make sure our local communities and their businesses are recognised for the fantastic work they do; this is an opportunity which really shouldn’t be missed.”

For more information on to how to nominate a business, visit countryside-alliance.org/caawards.