Nine Pembrokeshire restaurants have been named in the AA Restaurant Guide for 2023.
More than 60 restaurants across Wales have been named in the new guide, which looks at the best and most prestigious places to eat across the UK.
Restaurants in St Davids, Tenby, Narberth and multiple other places around the county have achieved their place on the much-desired list.
The restaurants which made it onto the list are:
- St Brides Spa Hotel, Saundersfoot
- Coast Restaurant, Saundersfoot
- Trefloyne Manor, Tenby
- Penally Abbey Hotel
- The Fernery, Molleston
- Blas Restaurant, St Davids
- Slebech Park Estate
- Wolfscastle Country Hotel
- Crug Glas Country House, Solva
Across Wales, Conwy was named the top county in the guide, with 11 restaurants listed. Gwynedd, like Pembrokeshire, also had nine restaurants listed.
MORE NEWS
Also in west Wales, Mansion House in Llansteffan and Y Polyn in Nantgaredig were listed as Carmarthenshire’s entries, while Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms in north Ceredigion was the county’s only restaurant listed.
Simon Numphud, managing director of AA Media, said: “We are delighted to publish the leading guide to the UK’s top dining destinations, with 150 new establishments added to The Restaurant Guide 2023.
"From Northern Stars to the Heart of England, Scotland to the capital, the restaurants in this year’s guide demonstrate the high quality of culinary experiences across the country, offering delicious food and service of the highest standard.”
