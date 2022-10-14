- Princess Anne visiting the county today, October 14
- Her Highness arrived in the county at 10.40 via helicoptor
- The Princess Royal will visit Havard Stables in Dinas Cross and the World Rowing Coastal Championships Beach Sprints in Saundersfoot
- She will also open the new Haverfordwest High School
