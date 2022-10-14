Live

LIVE: Princess Anne visits Pembrokeshire today

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Princess Anne visiting the county today, October 14
  • Her Highness arrived in the county at 10.40 via helicoptor
  • The Princess Royal will visit Havard Stables in Dinas Cross and the World Rowing Coastal Championships Beach Sprints in Saundersfoot
  • She will also open the new Haverfordwest High School

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos