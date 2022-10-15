A stop smoking campaign has been launched to encourage smokers to try quitting in Wales.

The Stopioctober campaign has been spearheaded by the tobacco control organisation ASH Cymru, and has been created to mirror similar health drives in England.

Each year the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) launches Stoptober, a campaign which encourages thousands of smokers to try quitting in October.

The campaign has been running in England since 2012, and has garnered considerable recognition from countries across the UK.

In light of this, ASH Cymru have developed a similar drive to signpost stop smoking support available in Wales.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable ill health in Wales, and is estimated to take the lives of over 5,000 people each year.

The new campaign seeks to encourage Welsh smokers to take action this October, and receive the benefits of becoming smoke-free.

Through a nation-wide push the campaign voices three key messages. These include:

You are 5 times more likely to quit smoking for good if you make it to at least 28 days smoke-free

Quitting can be challenging, bit it is not impossible: success can significantly increase with specialist support

Join countless UK smokers in becoming smoke-free this October, by taking the 28 day quit challenge

To compliment the campaign, ASH Cymru are signposting Welsh smokers to the national stop smoking service, ‘Help Me Quit’.

The free service offers a range of specialist support, advice, and medication. Research has shown that with specialist support the odds of quitting smoking increases more than threefold.

Suzanne Cass, CEO of ASH Cymru, said: “Stopioctober is a steadfast nod to the successful Stoptober campaign run by our English neighbours, which is instantly recognisable across the UK’.

“Our campaign mirrors the spirit of Stoptober, but highlights the brilliant help and support available here in Wales.

“My advice to all Welsh smokers is this: you are not alone, and this month is a brilliant incentive to join others across the UK in becoming smoke-free.”

The campaign mirrors the Welsh Government plans to achieve a smoke-free Wales by 2030, which will mean lowering the current smoking rate from 13 per cent to 5 per cent by the end of the decade.

More information can be found at www.helpmequit.wales.