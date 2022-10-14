DOUBLE Olympic champion Helen Glover has a new rowing focus – getting ready for action this weekend at the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals at Saundersfoot that may well mark the start of an exciting journey for the sport.

And following the recent announcement that coastal rowing is to be included in the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games she believes it will only continue to grow around the UK and beyond.

Beach Sprints are a potential Olympic nomination for the Los Angeles Olympics of 2028.

Reflecting on her journey into the sport as a relative newcomer herself, Helen praised the newer disciplines as ‘fantastic additions’ to rowing’s proud tradition.

“In terms of a transition, it's been easy because of people being welcoming and open minded,” she said.

“Everyone's trying to learn about this sport because it’s just so fast growing, people want to make it work and make big things happen.

“It’s been really welcoming, training here in Wales. And it's all kind of based around enjoying it, and everyone just having a great time and helping people learn about this new sport as quickly as they can.

“When I first tried it, I wasn't kind of deciding to make a transition or switch over. It was just a WhatsApp message that went round saying: ‘Who wants to try this out? It sounds fun.’

“I ended up going along to the occasional session, just to try a new fun type of rowing. I ended up getting selected for the world's team!

“I wouldn’t at all be surprised if coastal rowing did end up at the Olympic Games. I think events like this weekend will be really important because it'll showcase what the sport can do.

“I think the accessibility thing is something that's always an important aspect of Olympics sports, and Beach Sprints does have this in a really strong way.

“If you haven't tried it before, it’s such a welcoming community.

“I've really experienced a lot of this feeling of appreciation of where you are, feeling lucky to be out on the waves.

“I've always felt that with rowing but never more so than in coastal rowing.”