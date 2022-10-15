ON Friday, October 14, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, visited Pembrokeshire.

In honour of her visit, we take a look at the times Pembrokeshire has been graced by members of the royal family's presence over the decades.

We take a look at visits from Princess Mary, the Princess Royal who visited Haverfordwest at the War Memorial Hospital during the first year of the Second World War, to King Charles III - then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales - visiting Fishguard on a solo trip and with then-new wife Princess Diana during the 1980s.

Also, a family outing as Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne visited Milford Haven, Princess Anne meeting soldiers in Brawdy and then Prince Charles learning about a loom.

Princess Anne meeting soldiers at Brawdy in 2013. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Fishguard in 1981. Picture: Fishguard Hotel collection

Sean Jenkins explains the loom to Prince Charles on a visit to Pembrokeshire. Picture: Lisa Soar/Western Telegraph

Princess Mary, then Princess Royal, at the War Memorial Hospital in Haverfordwest in 1939. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Prince Charles at Glyn-Y-Mel, Fishguard during the 1980s. Picture: Graham Evans via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Gulf Refinery in Milford Haven. Picture: Western Telegraph archives

Some of the images were taken from the Western Telegraph Archives and others via our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join the group and have your photos featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.