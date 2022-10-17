The annual Art Treasure Auction Exhibition at Narberth's Oriel Q Gallery will be opening for bids this week.

The works of art in the auction can now be viewed online and can be seen at the gallery from Friday, October 21 onwards.

"The range of work will surprise and delight," said Oriel Q volunteer Susan Sands.

She revealed that lined up for auction are "little masterpieces, hitherto lying in attics or dusty corners of artists`studios; perhaps forgotten gems coming to light when a collector is refreshing his hoard, or an artist decides to have a studio clear-out.

"Maybe someone has been down-sizing with not enough room, or a corner of Grannys attic has revealed some intriguing old pictures."

Oriel Q Gallery is located at 11 Market Street, Narberth SA67 7AX and is open to view the auction collection from 9am to 4pm, Wednesdays to Saturdays, from October 21 to November 26.

To make a bid, go to jumblebee.co.uk/artistsandcollectorsgalleryfundraisingauction.

Bids will be accepted up until 2pm on November 26.

For more information, call the gallery on 01834 218894 or email info@orielqnarberth.com

