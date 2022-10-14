A Goodwick woman accused of being involved in a UK-wide Class A drugs ring involving organised crime groups has been told she must attend court for her trial on Monday despite having no representation.

Leone James, 32, of Precelly Crescent, appeared at Swansea Crown Court this morning.

Judge His Honour Geraint Walters heard that ‘every chamber in England and Wales’ had been contacted but, at present, there was not a barrister available to represent James at the trial, which is due to start on Monday, October 17.

James was arrested following a drugs bust in Fishguard and Goodwick last March.

She is accused, along with six others, of conspiring to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine.

James had previously denied the charges and the court heard that there was ‘no change in her position’ but that she would be unrepresented on Monday.

The hearing on Monday is likely to take the for of case management, with judge Walters saying that a jury will not be sworn in.

Jude Walters continued that James’ solicitor would need to be in court in person on Monday if there was no barrister available to represent her and that Judge Catherine Richards would make a decision then on how James’ case should be handled.

He said that, if unrepresented, it could be possible that James’ case would be tried in isolation with a jury having to decide if she was part of any conspiracy.

“The trial is still on the court’s list on Monday,” Judge Walters told James.

“You have been told that at this moment there is no counsel representing you but there is a solicitor. You are required to be here.”

He said that Monday would be spent ‘sorting what’s what’ and that it was possible that a barrister may become available to represent James.

“No injustice will be done to you, but you must be here on Monday,” he said.

He released James on bail to return to the court next week.